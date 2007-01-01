Bivouac
Copyright © 2007, 2008 Gregoire Lejeune
DESCRIPTION:
Bivouac is a simple generator for camping.
PLUGINS:
-
iUI’s Tent
-
Roo’s Tent
-
Scaffold’s Tent
-
Tooltip
-
Will Paginate
FEATURES/PROBLEMS:
0.4.0:
-
Work with Camping >= 1.9 ! This is the most important !
-
options_for_javascript bug correction
-
in environment.rb, address has been renamed host
-
markaby dependency added
-
Add :ieOnly option to javascript_include_tag
-
postamble.rb is deprecated
-
script/plugin and Bivouac::Plugin class have been modified to support a new Rakefile task : plugin:update
-
Update “Not Found” controller
-
Replace before_filter with the better Magnus Holm solution (github.com/judofyr/filtering_camping/tree/master)
-
script/generate view is no longer deprecated.
-
Add helper generator.
-
not_found controller changed
-
Upgrade Script.aculo.us (1.8.2)
0.3.0:
-
script/plugin improvements
-
Add before_filter
-
Move console.rc from script to config (Bug)
-
Rename :session_type to :session in environment.rb
-
Add rake tasks bivouac:update, bivouac:update:all, bivouac:update:app, bivouac:update:configs, bivouac:update:public and bivouac:update:scripts. Use FORCE=1 (or true) to force update
-
Bivouac::Template#copyTemplate has been modified
0.2.5:
-
Bugs corrections for DB sessions
-
New parameter in environment.rb to force the use of a specific server: :server_force
-
Bug correction when loading create and database schema
-
Humanize app path
0.2.4:
-
Add rc file for script/console
-
script/generate view is deprecated.
-
controller generator now support view :
ruby script/generate controller my_controller my_view_one my_view_two …
-
Add RemoveColumnsFromTable-like migration
-
Rewrite generators help
-
cookies_sessions move from lib to lib/camping
-
Improved support for multiple layouts: add the layout helper for controller. You can use ‘layout :mylayout’ instead of ‘@layout = “mylayout”’ in your controller. Use ‘layout :none’ if you don’t want to use a layout.
0.2.3:
-
Ruby 1.9… not yet !
-
Database configuration use YAML
-
Add not_found controller and view
-
Remove :id column definition in migrate.rb
-
Add helper FormView#editable_content from blog.codahale.com/2006/01/14/a-rails-howto-simplify-in-place-editing-with-scriptaculous/ Example at bivouac.rubyforge.org/svn/trunk/bivouac/examples/bivouac_sample/
-
model generator now work with column name and type. Example :
ruby script/generate model user name:string mail:string
-
Add Multiple Layouts support (see rubyforge.org/pipermail/camping-list/2008-May/000729.html)
-
Thin is not more the default server (because layouts don’t work with Thin :()
-
Add Cookie session support. Use -S to specify session type (db or cookie - default).
0.2.2:
-
Postamble has been completely rewritten. So :
Usage: server [thin|mongrel|webrick] [option]
-p port : Runs Bivouac on the specified port (default 3301) -b ip : Binds Bivouac to the specified ip (default 0.0.0.0) -d start|stop|restart : Make server run as a Daemon.
-
Bivouac::Template#copyTemplate and Bivouac::Template#template have been modified to support backpack, the new plugin generator
gem install backpack
0.2.1:
-
Add addControllerHelperModule and controllerHelperModule
-
iUI’s Tent Plugin beta
-
Add rake task for plugins documentation
-
Loading a static page with Webrick now work
0.2.0:
-
Class Bivouac::Generate has been completely rewritten
-
Scaffold generator is no longer un Bivouac Core, use scaffold_s_tent plugin
-
Add Generator plugins support
-
iUI’s Tent Plugin (alpha-2)
-
Add Scaffols’s Tent Plugin
0.1.6:
-
Plugins now support Rake tasks
-
Add plugin:list task
-
Tooltip is no longer in Bivouac Core, it’s a plugin
-
iUI’s Tent Plugin (alpha)
0.1.5:
-
Upgrade prototype (1.6.0.2)
-
Upgrade Script.aculo.us (1.8.1)
-
Add sound helper
0.1.4:
-
Add Thin (code.macournoyer.com/thin/) support – Thin is now the default Webserver
-
class Public modified to support thin :
@headers = File.join PATH, ‘..’, ‘public’, file replaced by @body = open( File.join( PATH, ‘..’, ‘public’, file ) )
-
Add image_path function
-
ERB applications are no longer supported. Sorry!
-
Add script/plugin (beta – hum… bivouac is beta!)
-
Update index page
0.1.3:
-
add script/console
-
add Rakefile
-
Mineur bug corrections
0.1.2:
-
You can now use
$ ruby script/server webrick [options]
0.1.1:
-
Mineur bug correction in postamble to be really ready for Rails 2.0 !!!!!
-
the index class is no longer Root (but Index)
0.1.0:
-
Add plugins support. See will_paginate plugin for Bivouac.
-
Ready for Rails 2.0 !!!!
0.0.9:
-
Upgrade to simple-daemon >= 0.1.2
-
Better migration support! And migrate is now migration ! That’s better no ?
-
Add MySQL, PostgreSQL, … support. See
$ bivouac -h
-
Add tests support with mosquito :
$ ruby script/generate test my_test_name
To run a test, juste do :
$ ruby test/test_my_test_name.rb
0.0.8:
-
Bivouac now work with WEBrick – Bug correction
-
Markaby::Builder.set(:indent, 2)
0.0.7:
-
--postamble‘ bivouac option is deprecated! You can use the
-doption to start your application as a daemon :
$ ruby script/server -d start
Then stop your server with :
$ ruby script/server -d stop
If you don't want to demonize you app, just do
$ ruby script/server
-
This version include helpers with a lot of limitations…
0.0.6:
-
Scaffold now works with ERB! It’s now time to work on a real scaffold!
0.0.5:
-
new generator : scaffold! – maybe someone need it!
-
Ho my god! the code is horrible!
0.0.4:
-
the application file is now in app and not in app/controller
-
Mongrel postamble is no more in the TODO list
-
You can specify which address (
-a) and port (
-P) to bind to.
0.0.3:
-
Model generation is now ok (i hope)
-
It’s now possible to create “Get Out of Hand” and “Eruby/Erb” projects
-
script/generate have 3 new options :
-
-vif you don’t want to create the view
-
-dif you don’t want the default route
-
-rif you want to add more routes
-
-
Only sqlite3 is supported
0.0.2:
-
So many problems!
0.0.1:
-
Can’t generate models and migrates
Extra:
-
With camping 1.5 there is a bug in /usr/lib/ruby/gems/1.8/gems/camping-1.5/lib/camping/webrick.rb line 59, change
do_GET(req, res)to
do_GET(req, resp)
TODO:
-
more helpers…
SYNOPSIS:
% bivouac -h
Usage: bivouac [] app
bivouac, the generator for the microframework ON-
for ruby 1.8.6 (2007-06-07) [universal-darwin9.0]
Specific options:
-d, --database NAME Preconfigure for selected database (options: mysql/oracle/postgresql/sqlite2/sqlite3).
-P, --port PORT Which port to bind to (3301)
-a, --address ADDR Address to bind to (0.0.0.0)
-S, --session TYPE Session type (db|). Default :
Common options:
-?, --help Show this
-v, --version Show version
% bivouac your_app_name
...
% cd your_app_name
% ruby script/generate -h
Usage: script/generate generator [] [args]
Generators
Builtin: controller, model, migrate, view
controller generator options:
-v, --no-view Do not generate any view for the controller
-d, --no-route Do not add the default route to the controller
(/controller_name)
-r, --route ROUTE,ROUTE,... Add ROUTES to the controller
Common options:
-h, --help Show this message
% ruby script/generate controller your_controller
...
% ruby script/server
...
REQUIREMENTS:
-
camping
-
mime-types
-
extra
-
simple-daemon
-
mosquito
INSTALL:
sudo gem install bivouac
or
sudo gem install bivouac --source=http://dev.rubyfr.net
LICENSE:
Bivouac is freely distributable according to the terms of the GNU General Public License.
This program is distributed without any warranty. See the file ‘COPYING’ for details.