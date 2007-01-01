Bivouac

Copyright © 2007, 2008 Gregoire Lejeune

DESCRIPTION:

Bivouac is a simple generator for camping.

PLUGINS:

iUI’s Tent

Roo’s Tent

Scaffold’s Tent

Tooltip

Will Paginate

FEATURES/PROBLEMS:

0.4.0:

Work with Camping >= 1.9 ! This is the most important !

options_for_javascript bug correction

in environment.rb, address has been renamed host

markaby dependency added

Add :ieOnly option to javascript_include_tag

postamble.rb is deprecated

script/plugin and Bivouac::Plugin class have been modified to support a new Rakefile task : plugin:update

Update “Not Found” controller

Replace before_filter with the better Magnus Holm solution (github.com/judofyr/filtering_camping/tree/master)

script/generate view is no longer deprecated.

Add helper generator.

not_found controller changed

Upgrade Script.aculo.us (1.8.2)

0.3.0:

script/plugin improvements

Add before_filter

Move console.rc from script to config (Bug)

Rename :session_type to :session in environment.rb

Add rake tasks bivouac:update, bivouac:update:all, bivouac:update:app, bivouac:update:configs, bivouac:update:public and bivouac:update:scripts. Use FORCE=1 (or true) to force update

Bivouac::Template#copyTemplate has been modified

0.2.5:

Bugs corrections for DB sessions

New parameter in environment.rb to force the use of a specific server: :server_force

Bug correction when loading create and database schema

Humanize app path

0.2.4:

Add rc file for script/console

script/generate view is deprecated.

controller generator now support view :

ruby script/generate controller my_controller my_view_one my_view_two …

Add RemoveColumnsFromTable-like migration

Rewrite generators help

cookies_sessions move from lib to lib/camping

Improved support for multiple layouts: add the layout helper for controller. You can use ‘layout :mylayout’ instead of ‘@layout = “mylayout”’ in your controller. Use ‘layout :none’ if you don’t want to use a layout.

0.2.3:

Ruby 1.9… not yet !

Database configuration use YAML

Add not_found controller and view

Remove :id column definition in migrate.rb

Add helper FormView#editable_content from blog.codahale.com/2006/01/14/a-rails-howto-simplify-in-place-editing-with-scriptaculous/ Example at bivouac.rubyforge.org/svn/trunk/bivouac/examples/bivouac_sample/

model generator now work with column name and type. Example :

ruby script/generate model user name:string mail:string

Add Multiple Layouts support (see rubyforge.org/pipermail/camping-list/2008-May/000729.html)

Thin is not more the default server (because layouts don’t work with Thin :()

Add Cookie session support. Use -S to specify session type (db or cookie - default).

0.2.2:

Postamble has been completely rewritten. So : Usage: server [thin|mongrel|webrick] [option]

-p port : Runs Bivouac on the specified port (default 3301) -b ip : Binds Bivouac to the specified ip (default 0.0.0.0) -d start|stop|restart : Make server run as a Daemon.

Bivouac::Template#copyTemplate and Bivouac::Template#template have been modified to support backpack, the new plugin generator

gem install backpack

0.2.1:

Add addControllerHelperModule and controllerHelperModule

iUI’s Tent Plugin beta

Add rake task for plugins documentation

Loading a static page with Webrick now work

0.2.0:

Class Bivouac::Generate has been completely rewritten

Scaffold generator is no longer un Bivouac Core, use scaffold_s_tent plugin

Add Generator plugins support

iUI’s Tent Plugin (alpha-2)

Add Scaffols’s Tent Plugin

0.1.6:

Plugins now support Rake tasks

Add plugin:list task

Tooltip is no longer in Bivouac Core, it’s a plugin

iUI’s Tent Plugin (alpha)

0.1.5:

Upgrade prototype (1.6.0.2)

Upgrade Script.aculo.us (1.8.1)

Add sound helper

0.1.4:

Add Thin (code.macournoyer.com/thin/) support – Thin is now the default Webserver

class Public modified to support thin :

@headers = File.join PATH, ‘..’, ‘public’, file replaced by @body = open( File.join( PATH, ‘..’, ‘public’, file ) )

Add image_path function

ERB applications are no longer supported. Sorry!

Add script/plugin (beta – hum… bivouac is beta!)

Update index page

0.1.3:

add script/console

add Rakefile

Mineur bug corrections

0.1.2:

You can now use

$ ruby script/server webrick [options]

0.1.1:

Mineur bug correction in postamble to be really ready for Rails 2.0 !!!!!

the index class is no longer Root (but Index)

0.1.0:

Add plugins support. See will_paginate plugin for Bivouac.

Ready for Rails 2.0 !!!!

0.0.9:

Upgrade to simple-daemon >= 0.1.2

Better migration support! And migrate is now migration ! That’s better no ?

Add MySQL, PostgreSQL, … support. See

$ bivouac -h

Add tests support with mosquito :

$ ruby script/generate test my_test_name

To run a test , juste do :

$ ruby test/test_my_test_name.rb

0.0.8:

Bivouac now work with WEBrick – Bug correction

Markaby::Builder.set(:indent, 2)

0.0.7:

--postamble ‘ bivouac option is deprecated! You can use the -d option to start your application as a daemon :

$ ruby script/server -d start

Then stop your server with :

$ ruby script/server -d stop

If you don 't want to demonize you app, just do

$ ruby script/server

This version include helpers with a lot of limitations…

0.0.6:

Scaffold now works with ERB! It’s now time to work on a real scaffold!

0.0.5:

new generator : scaffold! – maybe someone need it!

Ho my god! the code is horrible!

0.0.4:

the application file is now in app and not in app/controller

Mongrel postamble is no more in the TODO list

You can specify which address ( -a ) and port ( -P ) to bind to.

0.0.3:

Model generation is now ok (i hope)

It’s now possible to create “Get Out of Hand” and “Eruby/Erb” projects

script/generate have 3 new options : -v if you don’t want to create the view -d if you don’t want the default route -r if you want to add more routes

Only sqlite3 is supported

0.0.2:

So many problems!

0.0.1:

Can’t generate models and migrates

Extra:

With camping 1.5 there is a bug in /usr/lib/ruby/gems/1.8/gems/camping-1.5/lib/camping/webrick.rb line 59, change do_GET(req, res) to do_GET(req, resp)

TODO:

more helpers…

SYNOPSIS:

% bivouac - h Usage : bivouac [ options ] app bivouac , the generator for the microframework ON - button for ruby 1.8 .6 ( 2007 - 06 - 07 ) [ universal - darwin9 .0 ] Specific options: - d , - - database NAME Preconfigure for selected database ( options: mysql / oracle / postgresql / sqlite2 / sqlite3 ) . - P , - - port PORT Which port to bind to ( 3301 ) - a , - - address ADDR Address to bind to ( 0 .0.0 .0 ) - S , - - session TYPE Session type ( db | cookie ) . Default : cookie Common options: - ?, - - help Show this message - v , - - version Show version % bivouac your_app_name ... % cd your_app_name % ruby script / generate - h Usage : script / generate generator [ options ] [ args ] Generators Builtin : controller , model , migrate , view controller generator options: - v , - - no - view Do not generate any view for the controller - d , - - no - route Do not add the default route to the controller ( /controller_name) -r, --route ROUTE,ROUTE,... Add ROUTES to the controller Common options: -h, --help Show this message % ruby script/ generate controller your_controller ... % ruby script / server ...

REQUIREMENTS:

camping

mime-types

extra

simple-daemon

mosquito

INSTALL:

sudo gem install bivouac

or

sudo gem install bivouac - - source = http: / /dev.rubyfr.net

LICENSE:

Bivouac is freely distributable according to the terms of the GNU General Public License.

This program is distributed without any warranty. See the file ‘COPYING’ for details.